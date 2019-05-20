Pensioner airlifted after Montrose harbour fall
- 20 May 2019
A pensioner was airlifted to hospital after falling in water at a harbour in Angus.
The 72-year-old man fell in the water after becoming trapped between a trawler and the harbour wall at Montrose on Sunday.
Two lifeboats and a coastguard team were sent to rescue him at 19:20.
He suffered crush injuries to his leg and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by Prestwick coastguard helicopter.