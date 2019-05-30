Woman seriously injured in A84 collision
- 30 May 2019
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Blair Drummond Safari Park.
The incident happened on the A84 at the A873 junction shortly before 14:30.
The road remains closed in both directions.
The emergency services are still in attendance.