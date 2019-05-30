Image copyright Google

Two police officers have been taken to hospital after their stationary car was hit by another vehicle on a motorway hard shoulder.

The officers were attending a car which left the road on the M876 near Larbert, Falkirk at about 07:40.

The police car was then hit by another vehicle on the hard shoulder while the officers were sitting in it.

The driver of the car which hit the police car, and the two officers, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

It is not known if their injuries are serious.

The driver of the vehicle which left the road in the original incident was uninjured.

The incident, which took place on the eastbound M876 near to junction seven of the M9, closed the road for several hours but it reopened about 13:30.