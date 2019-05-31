Image caption Firefighters led 14 people from the tenement in Menzies Court

Fourteen people have been taken to hospital following a blaze in a tenement building in Perth.

Emergency services were called to Menzies Court at about 02:40 on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines were sent to the scene and rescued the 14 people from the building.

They were taken by ambulance to the city's Royal Infirmary. The fire service said the blaze had since been extinguished.

Incident manager Graham Smart said: "Operations control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.

"Crews assisted 14 people from the building."

He added: "Crews left the scene at 05:35 after ensuring the area was made safe."