Image caption Yen Huang will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court in June

A 62-year-old woman has admitted trafficking two women for prostitution at flats in Dundee and Perth.

Yen Huang approached one of the women in a London casino, and arranged for another to come to Scotland from Malaysia.

A court heard Huang, who used five aliases, was living in the UK illegally and was being sought by immigration officials when she was arrested.

She will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court on 24 June.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Huang initially denied any knowledge of the women and claimed she was working as a cleaner in the city.

Concerned staff

The court was told that the first victim, a 48-year-old woman from China, was traced at flat in Dundee's Seagate area.

City centre bank staff contacted police after seeing the woman in Huang's company and became concerned she may be have been trafficked.

Police entered the property and found the woman with a man who had visited the flat for sexual services after seeing an advert on a website.

The woman said she had been visiting London and missed her flight home when she was approached by Huang, who said she could stay rent-free in Dundee.

The woman would not answer questions about sexual activity in the flat.

The court heard that the second woman, who was from Malaysia, was traced in Perth following a tip-off.

She told police she was put in contact by friends with Huang, who told her she would take half her earnings from sexual services.

Deleted messages

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie told the court: "She was not happy about this but agreed to try.

"She was told not to bring any items of clothing as she would be moving around a lot."

The woman complained to Huang about the number of customers, but was "instructed to continue" by her.

Miss Gillespie told the court that as the flat was being raided by police, the woman phoned Huang, who told her to delete all her messages and never contact her again.

Huang was later traced and arrested in Dundee, where she told police: "I have no more to say. I don't do bad things to anyone."

The court was told the first woman is seeking asylum in the UK and the second victim has returned to Malaysia.

Huang was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.