Man charged after £348,000 drug recovery in Grangemouth
- 3 June 2019
A man has been charged after police seized £348,000 worth of illegal drugs following raids in Grangemouth.
Officers initially discovered a "significant" quantity of cocaine during a stop and search in Zetland Park on Friday.
They subsequently executed a search warrant at a nearby former sports pavilion where heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found.
The 35-year-old man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.