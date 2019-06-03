Image copyright Google Image caption The man was initially stopped by police in Zetland Park

A man has been charged after police seized £348,000 worth of illegal drugs following raids in Grangemouth.

Officers initially discovered a "significant" quantity of cocaine during a stop and search in Zetland Park on Friday.

They subsequently executed a search warrant at a nearby former sports pavilion where heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found.

The 35-year-old man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.