Man in court over £348K Grangemouth park drugs find
- 4 June 2019
A man has appeared in court after £348,000 of illegal drugs were recovered from a park in Grangemouth.
Craig Bell, 35, appeared on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on three charges alleging he possessed controlled drugs with intent to supply.
Mr Bell made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
Police Scotland said earlier that cocaine, cannabis, and heroin had been recovered in Zetland Park on Friday.