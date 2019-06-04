Major blaze at Bo'ness United's ground

Image copyright Lip Mearns/Facebook/PA Image caption The alarm was raised shortly before 13:30

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at Bo'ness United's stadium Newton Park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue said the alarm was raised shortly before 13:30 following reports of a fire in a single-storey building at the stadium.

Three appliances are currently in attendance at the Jamieson Avenue ground.

The club's Twitter account said the fire may have started in artificial grass due to be laid in the summer.