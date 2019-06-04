Major blaze at Bo'ness United's ground
- 4 June 2019
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at Bo'ness United's stadium Newton Park.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue said the alarm was raised shortly before 13:30 following reports of a fire in a single-storey building at the stadium.
Three appliances are currently in attendance at the Jamieson Avenue ground.
The club's Twitter account said the fire may have started in artificial grass due to be laid in the summer.
A massive fire has broken out at Newtown Park, it is unknown at the current time. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/HRupICRpvs— Bo'ness United (@bonessunited) June 4, 2019
