Two people have been arrested following the death of a 22-year-old man.

The man died in hospital in Dundee shortly after police discovered him seriously injured at a property in Wallace Crescent in Perth at about 02:30 on Tuesday.

Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the man's death.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Det Insp Gary Winter said: "Inquiries are at an early stage, but I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be contained incident with no threat to the wider public."