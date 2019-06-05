Image copyright Philip Mearns Image caption Thick smoke billowed over the football ground

Police have said a fire at Bo'ness United's ground was suspicious, and have made an appeal for witnesses.

The fire broke out at about 13:30 on Tuesday, affecting the football ground and the Kinneil Band hall.

Officers investigating the incident at Newton Park said they were following a "definite line of inquiry".

Bo'ness United moved from the junior leagues to the East of Scotland League in 2018 and were preparing to install an artificial pitch at the ground.

Det Insp Frank Travers said: "As part of this inquiry we'd urge local residents and other members of the public who were in the area on Tuesday afternoon, and witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police immediately.

"This includes motorists who believe they may have any relevant dash-cam footage.

"I am aware there has been speculation that two individuals have been named as being responsible. I can confirm these persons have been eliminated from our inquiries."

He added: "The assistance of the public is vital in bringing offenders to justice, if you do believe you have information relating to this fire please get in touch with us."