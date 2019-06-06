Man hurt in fall from second-floor window in Dundee
- 6 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has sustained head injuries after falling from the second-floor window of a block of flats in Dundee.
The emergency services were called to the property in McGill Street in the city's Stobswell area shortly after 09:15.
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said McGill Street is currently closed and traffic in the area is being diverted.