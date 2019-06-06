Boys charged after Bo'ness football ground fire
- 6 June 2019
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a fire at a football ground and band hall in Bo'ness on Tuesday.
Extensive damage was caused to the building used by the Kinneil Band and to neighbouring Bo'ness United's Newton Park.
The teenagers are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detectives from Police Scotland have thanked the public for their assistance during the investigation.