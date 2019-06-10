Man charged with murder of 23-year-old woman in Brechin
- 10 June 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Brechin.
Neomi Smith, who was from Aberdeen, was discovered with serious injuries in Swan Street at about 01:30 on Sunday and died at the scene.
A 23-year-old man is expected to appear from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Det Insp Ross Fitzgerald said that the incident was being treated as isolated and the investigation into Ms Smith's death was continuing.