Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died at the scene of the incident

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Brechin.

Keith Rizzo is accused of killing Neomi Smith in the Angus town on Sunday.

Miss Smith, who was from Aberdeen, was discovered with serious injuries in Swan Street at about 01:30 on Sunday and died at the scene.

Mr Rizzo, from Angus, made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Forfar Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.