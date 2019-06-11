Firefighters are tackling a "well-developed" blaze at a commercial garage in Bo'ness.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the town's Rattray Street at about 16:30.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and a height appliance to the blaze in the single-storey building.

One man was given first aid at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Police said the fire was causing "large clouds of heavy smoke" and advised people to keep doors and windows closed.

They also urged members of the public to avoid the area.

It is the second major fire to break out in the town in the last seven days.

Bo'ness United's stadium Newtown Park was severely damaged in a blaze on 4 June.

Two teenage boys were later charged in connection with incident.