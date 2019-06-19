Tayside and Central Scotland

Man to stand trial accused of woman's murder in Brechin

  • 19 June 2019
Neomi Smith Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC
Image caption Neomi Smith died at the scene of the incident

A man is expected to stand trial accused of murdering a 23-year-old woman in Brechin.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith in the Angus town.

Ms Smith, from Aberdeen, was discovered with serious injuries in Swan Street in the early hours of 9 June and died at the scene.

Mr Rizzo, from Angus, made no plea or declaration during a second hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites