Man, 37, arrested over Falkirk murder

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man in Falkirk.

Police said they were called to an address in Westfield Street at about 23:00 on Friday amid concern for the occupants.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Another man was found injured at the property and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but has since been released.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing.