Image copyright Google Image caption The first victim was traced at a flat in Dundee's Seagate

A 62-year-old woman who trafficked two women for prostitution at flats in Dundee and Perth has been jailed for 27 months.

Yen Huang approached one of the women in a London casino, and arranged for another to come to Scotland from Malaysia.

Huang was being sought by immigration officials for living in the UK illegally when she was arrested.

Her solicitor said she realised the "folly" of her actions.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously that Huang initially denied any knowledge of the women and claimed she was working as a cleaner in the city.

Traced and arrested

The court was told that the first victim, a 48-year-old woman from China, was traced to a flat in Dundee's Seagate area.

City centre bank staff contacted police after seeing the woman in Huang's company and became concerned that she may be have been trafficked.

The woman said she had been visiting London and missed her flight home when she was approached by Huang, who said she could stay rent-free in Dundee.

The court heard that the second woman, who was from Malaysia, was traced in Perth following a tip-off.

Huang was later traced and arrested in Dundee, where she told police: "I have no more to say. I don't do bad things to anyone."

The court was told the first woman was now seeking asylum in the UK and that the second victim had returned to Malaysia.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Huang: "I have to take into account the misery your actions caused to the complainers."