Image copyright Central Scotland News Image caption Robin Phillips was seven times over the legal drink limit

A man was caught behind the wheel while seven times the drink drive limit after celebrating his father's 100th birthday.

Australian Robin Phillips was stopped by police in Larbert, Stirlingshire, on Friday.

The sheriff told the 56-year-old he was surprised he could "see a car, never mind attempt to drive it".

Phillips, who does not hold a UK licence, was ordered to pay a £1,250 fine before he flies home to Sydney.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told how police stopped the salesman at about 20:00 on Friday night while he was driving a Renault Captur.

He pleaded guilty to driving with an alcohol-in-breath level of 153 microgrammes per 100 millilitres - 6.95 times the legal limit, which is 22.

Defence solicitor Mark Fallon said Phillips had returned to Scotland to celebrate his father's 100th birthday.

Afterwards he visited a friend, and decided to drive back to the place he was staying after a cab he had ordered did not turn up.

'Unparalleled stupidity'

Mr Fallon said: "He made the rather foolish decision to attempt to drive the short distance home.

"It was only about three miles. He is in a position to pay a substantial financial penalty today with his credit card."

Sheriff Craig Caldwell banned him from driving for three years and ordered him to pay the fine before leaving the UK.

If he had not been an Australian resident he would have considered jailing him, he added.

The sheriff said: "You were seven times the legal limit in this country, Mr Phillips.

"I'm frankly surprised you could see a car never mind attempt to drive it. This was a move of unparalleled stupidity in my view.

"Had it not been for your residence elsewhere, you would have indeed been facing a residence elsewhere today."