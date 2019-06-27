Image copyright Google Image caption Police officers were called to Burnside Court at about 07:20

Police say they are treating the death of a man at a property in Camelon, Falkirk, as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property in Burnside Court at about 07:20.

They said two men were discovered with serious injuries and were treated at the scene, but one of the men subsequently died.

A police spokeswoman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries were continuing.