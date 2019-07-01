Image caption The movement of golden eagles is monitored using satellite tags

Two golden eagles have disappeared "in suspicious circumstances" on the same grouse moor, wildlife presenter Chris Packham has said.

The satellite-tagged birds were being monitored as part of a study into young golden eagles in Scotland.

Adam and Charlie are said to have vanished within hours of each other from the Auchnafree Estate, near Dunkeld in Perthshire, on 18 April.

The eagles' tags stopped working and neither bird has been traced.

Police Scotland confirmed it was conducting an investigation into the disappearance of the eagles in an area between Loch Tay and Glen Almond.

Springwatch presenter Mr Packham, whose Packham and Raptor Persecution UK firm was monitoring the birds, said there was no evidence to suggest the estate's involvement in the disappearances.

Image copyright Peter Cairns/RSPB

He said: "We can't prove that harm has come to Adam and Charlie, nor who might have been responsible, but we can look at the circumstances, look at the science, look at the wider evidence and draw plausible conclusions.

"The Scottish government has already acknowledged that illegal raptor persecution is an ongoing problem.

"How many more golden eagles do we have to lose before that same government takes effective action?"

'Cold rage'

Charlie and Adam hatched at separate nests in the Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Adam was named and adopted by Green MSP Andy Wightman, who said he was "shocked and devastated" to hear the eagle had gone missing.

He said: "The cold rage that I felt when I heard of the circumstances of his disappearance has now developed into a determination to discover his fate.

"This latest outrage should be a wake-up call to the Scottish government that, for all their reviews, inquiries and reforms, rampant criminality remains in place across many of Scotland's driven grouse moors."

A Scottish government review of grouse moor management practices is expected to be published in the coming months.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Adam and Charlie is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the RSPB's confidential raptor crime hotline on 0300 999 0101.