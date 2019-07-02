Image copyright Catriona Anderson Image caption A fire spokesman said it was a 'level two incident'

Crews have extinguished a major blaze at the site of a former hospital on the outskirts of Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Strathmartine Hospital in Angus at around 15:15 after reports of a large scale incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said about 30 firefighters and seven appliances went to the scene.

A spokesman said the single storey building was "well alight" when emergency crews arrived.

Crews had left the scene by 19:30.

Local roads were closed while the firefighting operation was underway.

Earlier this year, police said a fire - which happened at the same derelict building in March - had been started deliberately.

The site, which was also previously an orphanage for people with learning difficulties, has been empty for 15 years.