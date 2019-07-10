Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mary Quant is pictured with models at a footwear launch in 1967

The work of iconic fashion designer Mary Quant and five decades of nightclub culture are to take centre stage at V&A Dundee in 2020.

The exhibition Mary Quant, currently at V&A South Kensington, explores the fashion years between 1955 and 1975.

It will run next year from 4 April until 6 September.

The museum, which opened last year, will then host 'Night Fever: Designing Club Culture' from 31 October 2020 to 14 February 2021.

Image copyright Bill Bernstein / David Hill Gallery Image caption Club culture will also feature

Sophie McKinlay, director of programme at V&A Dundee, said: "V&A South Kensington has groundbreaking fashion shows so I'm thrilled that Mary Quant will be the first we bring to Dundee.

"As well as showcasing influential designs it also explores ideas of brand and identity at a time when people were eager for change.

"We will then shine a spotlight on a design environment with endless possibilities in Night Fever, an exhibition looking at club culture through the lens of design."

Among other exhibitions for 2020 is Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine, looking at how robots are shaping the world.

It will run from 2 November 2019 to 9 February 2020.