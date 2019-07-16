Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption James Baillie was found fatally injured at a property in Burnside Court

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Falkirk last month.

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died as 40-year-old James Baillie from Camelon.

Officers who were called to Burnside Court in Camelon early on 27 June discovered Mr Baillie and another man injured.

The teenager, who was arrested in London, is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Mr Baillie's fiancée said in a statement issued through Police Scotland that the couple intended to get married this year.

She said: "He was the love of my life and I miss him so much, as will his friends and family.

"I'm very grateful for all the kind words and messages of sympathy I have received but would now ask for privacy to come to terms with our terrible loss."

Police said Mr Baillie died at the scene of the incident and the other man, aged 53, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries.