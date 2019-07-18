Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption James Baillie was found fatally injured at a property in Burnside Court

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in Camelon, Falkirk last month.

Prosecutors allege the boy killed 40-year-old James Baillie and attempted to murder another man.

The teenager, whose address was given as the London area, made no plea at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

Officers were called to Burnside Court on 27 June where they discovered Mr Baillie and another man injured.

Police said Mr Baillie died at the scene of the incident and the other man, aged 53, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries.