Image caption Brian Hill was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who robbed an elderly couple during an armed raid on their Dundee home has been jailed for six years and four months.

Brian Hill took part in the abduction and assault of Philip and Frances Youngs in Broughty Ferry last November.

His co-accused Ross Gillan, 38, was earlier jailed for four years for his part in the armed robbery.

Hill, 38, was told by a judge he had a committed a "callous" crime, aggravated by occurring at the couple's home.

Judge Lord Turnbull said items of "significant value" were taken in the raid and very little has been recovered.

Hill admitted entering the house on 14 November last year with Gillan and detaining the couple against their will and assaulting the couple by brandishing a sword at them, threatening violence and demanding money.

The couple were locked in a bathroom during the robbery. Hill also admitted stealing a car from the address.