Several injured in serious crash on A85 near Crianlarich
- 27 July 2019
Several people have been injured in a serious crash near Crianlarich.
Emergency services were called to the accident on the A85 at Loch Lubhair at about 12:40.
Two cars were involved in the crash.
The road has been closed in both directions.