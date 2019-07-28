Case quacked: Mystery after 100 ducks found

Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Birds of a feather flocked together in Tayside on Saturday

A 100-strong flock of ducks has left officers in Tayside puzzled after they were spotted huddling together at the side of the road.

The birds took social media by storm after police posted the scene on Facebook, prompting hundreds to speculate over their wellbeing.

Officers captioned the shot: "Anyone missing 100 Ducklings? Not the usual Saturday night crowd control!"

Dozens of locals responded with offers to rehome the birds.

Police Scotland had no further information on the discovery.