One dead after two-car crash on A85 near Crianlarich

  • 28 July 2019
Road closure

One person has died following a crash between two cars near Crianlarich.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the A85 at Loch Lubhair at about 12:40 on Saturday.

A police spokesman said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours. Police have appealed for anyone who saw the accident to contact them.

