Casualty airlifted after being pulled from River Tay
- 28 July 2019
A person has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled out of a river in Perthshire.
The incident happened at the River Tay in Stanley, north of Perth, on Sunday afternoon.
The Coastguard helicopter was called out at about 13:40 and took the casualty to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
No details of their condition are known.