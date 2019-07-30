Two in hospital after people carrier and bus crash in Dundee
- 30 July 2019
Two people have been taken to hospital after the people carrier they were travelling in collided with a double-decker bus in Dundee.
A further three people on the bus were treated for minor injuries following the accident at the junction of Fairfield Road and Strathern Road.
The condition of the people taken to hospital is not known.