Image caption The A85 was closed for several hours after the crash

A man who died in a two-car crash on the A85 has been named by police.

Kenny Mackenzie, 79, from Helensburgh, was fatally injured and the 73-year-old female driver of the white Subaru he was in was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A 38-year-old man who was in a black BMW suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at Loch Lubhair, near Crianlarich, at about 12:30 on Saturday.

Sgt David Marr, of Stirling's Road Policing Unit, said: "We would like to extend our sympathy to the family of Kenny Mackenzie at this very difficult time.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to provide first aid to the injured parties and to those who made contact with the emergency services.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicles prior to the incident to contact the police.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident."