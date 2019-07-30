Child dies in hospital after River Tay rescue
- 30 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 12-year-old boy has died in hospital, two days after being pulled out of a river in Perthshire.
The boy got into difficulties in the River Tay at Stanley, north of Perth, on Sunday afternoon.
The Coastguard helicopter was called out at about 13:40 and took him to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Police said he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Inquiries into the incident are continuing.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very tragic time."