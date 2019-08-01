Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rescue workers have been searching around Bracklinn Falls

A rescue operation has been launched after two people were reported in the water at a popular waterfalls beauty spot in Stirlingshire.

An air ambulance helicopter along with other emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls in Callander.

The Coastguard and rescue teams landed at nearby Callander golf course.

Police Scotland confirmed there was an ongoing incident in the area, which is popular with walkers, but gave no further details.

Image copyright Jim Barton/Geograph Image caption The Bracklinn Falls area is a popular beauty spot

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at the Bracklinn Falls in Callander, Stirling, after being alerted to an ongoing incident at 11.30am today.

"Operations Control have mobilised a number of resources to the scene."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Coastguard helicopter is part of the search team