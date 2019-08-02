Biker and van in 'serious' crash on rural Perthshire road
A biker has been involved in a crash with a van in rural Perthshire.
Police said the "serious" road traffic collision was on the A827 near Ballechin, about three miles west of Ballinluig.
Officers have thanked drivers for their patience but said they should avoid the road.
Tayside Police tweeted: "Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes."