Biker and van in 'serious' crash on rural Perthshire road

  • 2 August 2019
A827 road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have asked drivers to avoid the area while they deal with the crash

A biker has been involved in a crash with a van in rural Perthshire.

Police said the "serious" road traffic collision was on the A827 near Ballechin, about three miles west of Ballinluig.

Officers have thanked drivers for their patience but said they should avoid the road.

Tayside Police tweeted: "Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes."

