A Dundee hospital ward which was closed to new patients due to several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea has been reopened.

Ward 2 at Ninewells Hospital was hit with the virus last week after it had spread in the community, prompting the precautionary measure by NHS Tayside.

People who felt unwell were asked not to visit friends and family members in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the health board confirmed the ward had reopened.