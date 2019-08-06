Driver seriously injured in A9 car and lorry crash near Dunkeld
A car driver has been seriously injured after being involved in a crash with a lorry on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.
The collision, involving a silver Nissan Note car and a white Iveco recovery lorry, took place at about 14:45 on Monday at the junction with the A923, near Dunkeld.
The lorry driver and a passenger both received treatment for injuries which were not thought to be serious.
The road was closed for a short time while police investigated.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.