Hundreds of litres of fungicidal spray have been stolen in a "high-value theft" from a farm in Angus.

Thieves targeted a storage shed at Colliston between 23:00 on Sunday and 07:00 on Monday.

Police said the chemical, believed to be worth a five-figure sum, was no longer commercially available in the UK making it "quite valuable".

Officers are investigating whether the theft is connected to others at farms in north east Scotland in recent weeks.

Check security

Police stressed that the substance was used purely as an agricultural fungicide and could not be used to make other chemical compounds.

As a result they are treating it as a theft and not linked to any other type of crime.

The spray - 1,000 litres in total - was stored in 10-litre containers and a vehicle would have been needed to take it.

Farmers in the area have been asked to check on the security of storage sheds and compounds, particularly chemical stores, and report anyone seen acting suspiciously.