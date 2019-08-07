Image copyright Mat Fascione Image caption A cordon is in place at Carnoustie beach

A beach in Angus has been sealed off after a suspected weapon was found in the water.

Police sealed off Carnoustie beach, near Carnoustie Golf Links, following the discovery on Wednesday morning.

An explosive ordnance crew is investigating the "metal item" and officers say the incident is ongoing.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area and warned against approaching the cordon.

HM Coastguard are currently managing the cordon.

Skip Twitter post by @TaysidePolice POSSIBLE ORDNANCE FOUND ON CARNOUSTIE BEACH



We have cordoned off a section of Carnoustie beach near the golf courses following the discovery of a metal item on the beach. Please stay away until this item has been identified and declared safe. We'll provide an update later. pic.twitter.com/4NSTL3ZKPz — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) August 7, 2019 Report

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A metal item has been found washed up on Carnoustie beach, not far from the golf courses.

"Currently, we have a cordon in place on the beach to prevent the public from approaching the item while we wait on Explosive Ordnance Department to arrive and examine the item.

"There is no further information available at the moment, and while there is every possibility that this item is harmless and safe, we obviously don't want to take any chances.

"Therefore we would ask members of the public to stay away from the area and not to approach the cordon we have in place until further notice.

"We will provide a further update once the item has been identified and declared safe."