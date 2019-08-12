Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The man on the left was filmed kicking the dog in Inchyra Park last month.

The Scottish SPCA has launched a public appeal to identify a man filmed kicking a dog in a Grangemouth park.

The charity said a passer by spotted the tan-coloured Staffie being struck across the snout and started recording.

The video shows a man striding towards the dog before kicking it. There are two young men in the footage but the shirtless one does not hit the animal.

It was filmed in Inchyra Park on 25 July and anyone with information is asked to contact the SSPCA.

Insp Nicola Liddell said: "We've been looking in to this since it was first reported in July, but it is difficult to identify the men from the quality of the video.

"We are hoping the general public can help us identify either of the men and the dog so that we can progress our investigation.

"It is plain to see from the man's movement towards the dog that he knew exactly what he was doing in the lead-up to kicking it.

"He took a full-blown volley at the poor thing.

"No animal deserves to be treated in such a way and we would like to speak with either of the men involved."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SSPCA via its confidential animal helpline.