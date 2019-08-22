Falkirk Grahamston Railway station closed over 'man with knife'
Falkirk Grahamston Railway Station has been cordoned off following reports of a man being seen with a knife.
Police were called to the station at 08:50, with officers placed at entrance points.
The station is in lockdown and specialist officers are speaking to the man in a bid to resolve the stand-off.
Scotrail said services between Edinburgh to Glasgow via Cumbernauld and Edinburgh to Dunblane are currently affected.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Falkirk responded to Meeks Road at around 8.50 following report of concern for the wellbeing of a man.
"Local and specialist officers remain in attendance to engage with the man and ensure this incident is resolved safely."