A man who sexually abused a seven-year-old girl after blindfolding her has been jailed for five years.

Stephen Selfridge, 43, subjected two young victims to a series of physical and sexual attacks between 2004 and 2016.

His abuse of one of the girls continued even after she became pregnant, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

Selfridge, of Perth, was convicted of 13 charges including indecency offences, assault and sexual assault.

Judge Lord Uist told him: "Your conduct towards these girls was shameful and persistent and has affected them adversely.

"The offences of which you were convicted involved a degree of planning."

The judge said that Selfridge continued to deny the offences and had expressed no remorse for the crimes.

Selfridge was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely after he was sentenced.