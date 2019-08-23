Image caption The road was closed for several hours following the incident

A 34-year-old man remains in hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Brechin on Sunday morning.

The man was seriously injured after being struck by a silver Renault Clio in City Road near the junction with Damacre Road at about 02:25.

Police said they were following "positive lines of inquiry" and are reviewing local CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.