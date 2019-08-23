Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Keith Murray was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work

A lorry driver who admitted killing a former Perth and Kinross councillor after crashing into her car has been given a community sentence.

Keith Murray collided with Barbara Vaughan's Renault Megane after failing to stop at a traffic queue on the A9 near Blair Atholl.

Murray, 49, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for six years.

He admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving in December 2017.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 77-year-old was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital, but died from her injuries three days later.

'Unknown reason'

Prosecutor Angela Gray told the court that road works caused a "long line" of traffic and that drivers, including Mrs Vaughan, had to stop.

Miss Gray said one witness noticed Murray approaching in his Mercedes lorry.

She said: "For some unknown reason, he failed to react to the stationary traffic."

The court heard that Murray crashed into the widow's car causing it to plunge down an embankment.

Murray's lawyer Barry Smith told the court his client had "no wish" to drive again.

Mr Smith said: "He said he did not feel tired or unwell that day.

"However, he failed to observe the queuing traffic or react until it was sadly too late.

"He cannot explain that lapse, but he clearly struggles with the inability to explain his actions."