Image copyright Stuart Cowper

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a pet store in a retail park near a railway line.

No animals are believed to have been hurt in the fire, but it did cause temporary disruption to train services.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the Pets at Home store at St Catherine's Retail Park at 02:13 on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 fire engines and other specialist appliances to the scene.

Image copyright Stuart Cowper

A post by Vets4Pets Perth on social media - who have a veterinary practice within the Pets at Home store - said that no animals have been hurt "due to having their own individual housing and fans".

The fire did cause temporary disruption to train services. ScotRail tweeted earlier on Saturday to say some lines were closed due to the fire.

However, at about 08:00 they were informed that it was safe to reopen the line and said that services were returning to normal.