Image caption Unite members are on strike over the dispute

'Constructive' talks have taken place between union and health board officials during a continuous strike by pharmacy support workers.

Last week, the NHS Tayside employees began strike action over an ongoing dispute over pay gradings.

But the Unite union confirmed that talks began on Friday and would continue on Monday, when the terms of engagement will be "ironed out".

However, union members will remain on the picket line.

The union has previously said the dispute related to a "flawed evaluation process" leading to workers being paid at "lower grades than they should be."

But NHS Tayside said it "remained committed" to working with the union to resolve the dispute and that "robust contingency plans" were in place.

Susan Robertson, of Unite, said "At the moment, Unite members will remain on the picket line but we are hopeful that a way forward has now been found to resolve the dispute."