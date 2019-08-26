Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The blaze caused the roof of the B&M superstore to collapse

A blaze which forced the evacuation of 30 animals from a Perth retail park pet store is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters called to the B&M superstore at St Catherine's Retail Park at 02:13 on Saturday discovered a "large, well-developed fire".

Animals from the neighbouring Pets at Home were evacuated, but none of the creatures was injured.

The roof of the B&M store collapsed as a result of the blaze, which also damaged an empty adjoining unit..