Shopkeeper threatened by robber with gun in Alloa

Police are hunting a hooded robber who threatened a shopkeeper with a gun before stealing money from a till in Clackmannanshire.

The raid happened at about 11:30 on Monday at Orlandi in Sunnyside Court in Alloa.

Police said the man confronted a female member of staff, armed with a small black handgun.

The suspect was described as white, in his 20s, wearing a grey hooded top, and speaking with a local accent.

Det Insp Frank Travers said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the shopkeeper and thankfully she was not injured during the robbery.

"We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and local officers and divisional CID are being supported by specialist resources as part of this inquiry."