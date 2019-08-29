Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A91 on Wednesday

A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road on the A91 near Tillicoutry Golf Club, Clackmannanshire.

Police said the man, who was travelling west at the time, was treated for serious injuries by paramedics but died at the scene.

The incident happened at about 15:40 on Wednesday and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "My sympathies are with the friends and family of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped to render medical assistance.