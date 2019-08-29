Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at the Orlandi ice cream shop

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a shop in Alloa.

The incident happened at the Orlandi ice cream shop in Sunnyside Court at about 11:30 on Monday.

A female member of staff was allegedly threatened with a weapon before money was taken from the till.

Police Scotland said the man would appear at Alloa Sheriff Court on Friday and thanked the public for assisting inquiries.